    International Trauma Combat Casualty Care

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    10.06.2020

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Nearly 30 Service Members from United States and Allied Armed Forces across Europe participated in an International Trauma Combat Casualty Care course at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Sept. 30 – Oct. 2. The international course, which included Service Members from four Nations, was aimed at providing unit-level health care providers life-saving instruction to increase survivability at the point of injury.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 04:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772142
    VIRIN: 201006-A-EK666-431
    Filename: DOD_108054249
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, International Trauma Combat Casualty Care, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    TCCC
    Soldiers
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Battlefield Care
    Regional Health Command-Europe
    Target_news_Europe
