    Armed Services Blood Program COVID Plasma Donation B-Roll

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    11.03.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    B-roll of the COVID plasma collection at the Armed Services Blood Program in Landstuhl, Germany.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 07:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772141
    VIRIN: 201103-D-TX415-313
    Filename: DOD_108054182
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Services Blood Program COVID Plasma Donation B-Roll, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Donations
    Landstuhl
    Plasma
    ASBP
    AFN Europe
    LRMC
    COVID-19
    ASBP Europe

