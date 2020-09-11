U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Christopher McPhillips, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Sgt. Maj. Stephen Griffin, sergeant major of 1st MAW, deliver a birthday message to the Marines of the 1st MAW on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 9, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Branden J. Bourque)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 03:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772137
|VIRIN:
|201109-M-FG361-852
|Filename:
|DOD_108054124
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing Birthday Message, by Sgt Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
