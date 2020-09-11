Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing Birthday Message

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. Branden Bourque 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Christopher McPhillips, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Sgt. Maj. Stephen Griffin, sergeant major of 1st MAW, deliver a birthday message to the Marines of the 1st MAW on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 9, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Branden J. Bourque)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 03:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772137
    VIRIN: 201109-M-FG361-852
    Filename: DOD_108054124
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing Birthday Message, by Sgt Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    1st MAW
    Cake Cutting Ceremony
    245th
    245th USMC Birthday

