    2nd Marine Logistics Group MK19 Grenade Launcher Range MEFEX 21.1

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Video by Cpl. Adaezia Chavez 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines participate in a Mark 19 40mm grenade launcher range during Marine Expeditionary Force Exercise 21.1 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 8, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adaezia Chavez)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 20:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772124
    VIRIN: 201108-M-QY799-1001
    Filename: DOD_108053936
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group MK19 Grenade Launcher Range MEFEX 21.1, by Cpl Adaezia Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    MK19
    8th ESB
    CLR 27
    Mark 19

