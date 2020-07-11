The Hawaii Air National Guard 154th Medical Group conducted drive-through flu vaccinations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on November 7, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 17:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772110
|VIRIN:
|201107-Z-UW413-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_108053746
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|JBPPH, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HIANG Flu Drive Thru, by SrA Robert Cabuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
