Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HIANG Flu Drive Thru

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBPPH, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    The Hawaii Air National Guard 154th Medical Group conducted drive-through flu vaccinations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on November 7, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 17:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772110
    VIRIN: 201107-Z-UW413-0004
    Filename: DOD_108053746
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: JBPPH, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIANG Flu Drive Thru, by SrA Robert Cabuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    HIANG
    154 Wing
    154 Medical Group
    Drive through Flu Vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT