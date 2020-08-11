Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tropical Storm Eta impacts Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Shown is footage of Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale, Florida being impacted by Tropical Storm Eta, Nov. 08, 2020. Tropical Storm Eta has moved over the Florida Straits and is projected to hit the Florida Keys. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Matranca.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772101
    VIRIN: 201108-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108053701
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tropical Storm Eta impacts Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida
    Coast Guard
    D7
    Station Fort Lauderdale
    Tropical Storm Eta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT