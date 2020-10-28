Soldiers from the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Batallion d'Intervention Rapide (BIR) participate in a live fire exercise conducted by the U.S. Army Africa Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) Oct. 28, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The SFAB trains the BIR in squad, platoon, and battalion level drills to help them gain experience and improve efficiency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 08:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772093
|VIRIN:
|281020-F-IY107-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108053375
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BIR conducts Live Fire Training Exercise, by SrA Cydnie Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT