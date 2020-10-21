Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Donald Trump and First Lady at JBA

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    89th Airlift Wing

    B-Roll footage of President Donald Trump as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., aboard Marine One, Oct. 21, 2020.

    B-Roll Footage of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Md., aboard Marine One, Oct. 27, 2020.

    (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys, Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin, and 1st Lt. Alex Preisser)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 17:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772084
    VIRIN: 201021-F-CX842-0001
    Filename: DOD_108053249
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Donald Trump and First Lady at JBA, by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    Departure
    Andrews
    First Lady
    Air Force One
    Joint Base Andrews
    B-Roll
    Marine One
    JBA
    VC-25
    Trump
    Melania
    The Show

