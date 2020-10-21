B-Roll footage of President Donald Trump as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., aboard Marine One, Oct. 21, 2020.
B-Roll Footage of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Md., aboard Marine One, Oct. 27, 2020.
(U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys, Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin, and 1st Lt. Alex Preisser)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 17:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772084
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-CX842-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108053249
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, President Donald Trump and First Lady at JBA, by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT