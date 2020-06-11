Anchor chain attached to the pulley system on the VB-10000 heavy-lift vessel moves slowly to cut through Section One of the Golden Ray wreck. St. Simons Sound Incident response video by Tyler Jones of Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Coastal Resources Division.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772075
|VIRIN:
|201106-G-SF967-333
|Filename:
|DOD_108052970
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Anchor chain attached to the pulley system on the VB-10000 heavy-lift vessel moves slowly to cut through Section One of the Golden Ray wreck., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
