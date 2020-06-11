Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Anchor chain attached to the pulley system on the VB-10000 heavy-lift vessel moves slowly to cut through Section One of the Golden Ray wreck. St. Simons Sound Incident response video by Tyler Jones of Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Coastal Resources Division.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772075
    VIRIN: 201106-G-SF967-333
    Filename: DOD_108052970
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchor chain attached to the pulley system on the VB-10000 heavy-lift vessel moves slowly to cut through Section One of the Golden Ray wreck., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

