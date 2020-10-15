Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altus AFB Developmental Special Duty job fair

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Sizelove 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Are you interested in becoming a Career Assistance Advisor? What about a Military Training Instructor? Representatives from 10 different Air Force Developmental Special Duties will be available to talk about these opportunities during tomorrow's Developmental Special Duty Job Fair.

    The DSD Job Fair is tomorrow, Friday, November 6th from 2-4 p.m. at the Freedom Community Center. If you are you looking to broaden your career horizons, you don't want to miss this event!

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 19:03
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 772070
    VIRIN: 201015-F-WY226-1001
    Filename: DOD_108052869
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US

    Altus
    Altus Air Force Base
    Altus AFB
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    97 AMW
    developmental special duty
    DSD

