Altus AFB Developmental Special Duty job fair

Are you interested in becoming a Career Assistance Advisor? What about a Military Training Instructor? Representatives from 10 different Air Force Developmental Special Duties will be available to talk about these opportunities during tomorrow's Developmental Special Duty Job Fair.



The DSD Job Fair is tomorrow, Friday, November 6th from 2-4 p.m. at the Freedom Community Center. If you are you looking to broaden your career horizons, you don't want to miss this event!