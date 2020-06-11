Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen and Mrs Wilsbach-Florida Gators

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, his wife Cindy Wilsbach, and a group of U.S. service members, give a Veteran's Day shoutout at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor, Hickam, Hawaii, to their family, friends and the University of Florida, Nov. 6, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 20:58
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 772060
    VIRIN: 201106-F-XU955-0001
    Filename: DOD_108052632
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Hometown: GAINESVILLE, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen and Mrs Wilsbach-Florida Gators, by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Veterans Day

