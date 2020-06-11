U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, his wife Cindy Wilsbach, and a group of U.S. service members, give a Veteran's Day shoutout at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor, Hickam, Hawaii, to their family, friends and the University of Florida, Nov. 6, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 20:58
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|772060
|VIRIN:
|201106-F-XU955-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108052632
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Hometown:
|GAINESVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gen and Mrs Wilsbach-Florida Gators, by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT