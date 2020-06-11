U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Yeny Langius, PACAF/A2SP, Joint Base Pearl-Harbor, Hickam, Hawaii, gives a Veteran's Day shoutout to her family, friends and the University of Florida, Nov. 6, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 20:58
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|772058
|VIRIN:
|201106-F-DF892-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108052630
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Hometown:
|BONAIRE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TSgt Yeny Langius-Florida Gators, by MSgt Miguel Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT