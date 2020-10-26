Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Highlights from the Best Civil Affairs Competition 2020

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Truckley 

    95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne)

    Highlights from the Best Civil Affairs Competition 2020 hosted by the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade, Special Operations, Airborne.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 18:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772048
    VIRIN: 201026-A-CU026-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108052538
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    TAGS

    north carolina
    range
    obstacle course
    special operations
    USASOC
    civil affairs
    medical training
    competition
    fort bragg
    airborne
    air assault course
    96th Civil Affairs Battalion
    97th Civil Affairs Battalion
    95th civil affairs brigade
    United States Special Operations Command
    91st Civil Affairs Battalion
    98th Civil Affairs Battalion
    2020
    92nd Civil Affairs Battalion
    1st Special Forces Command
    1st SFC
    best ca competition
    SOCAM
    special operations civil affairs medical
    danny o

