FORT POLK, La. — Soldiers with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 21-01 alongside troops assigned to the Royal Thai Army’s 1st Special Forces Regiment from Oct. 14 to Oct. 27, 2020. Exercises like these allow Thai SOF to plan and coordinate with partners, conduct operations together, and work with new U.S. military equipment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. GaoZong Lee)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 17:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772041
|VIRIN:
|201101-A-BX812-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108052394
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US and Thai SOF strengthen partnership during JRTC rotation, by PFC GaoZong Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT