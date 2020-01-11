US and Thai SOF strengthen partnership during JRTC rotation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT POLK, La. — Soldiers with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 21-01 alongside troops assigned to the Royal Thai Army’s 1st Special Forces Regiment from Oct. 14 to Oct. 27, 2020. Exercises like these allow Thai SOF to plan and coordinate with partners, conduct operations together, and work with new U.S. military equipment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. GaoZong Lee)