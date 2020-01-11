Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US and Thai SOF strengthen partnership during JRTC rotation

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2020

    Video by Pfc. GaoZong Lee 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    FORT POLK, La. — Soldiers with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 21-01 alongside troops assigned to the Royal Thai Army’s 1st Special Forces Regiment from Oct. 14 to Oct. 27, 2020. Exercises like these allow Thai SOF to plan and coordinate with partners, conduct operations together, and work with new U.S. military equipment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. GaoZong Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 17:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772041
    VIRIN: 201101-A-BX812-1001
    Filename: DOD_108052394
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: TACOMA, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US and Thai SOF strengthen partnership during JRTC rotation, by PFC GaoZong Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    JRTC
    SOF
    Fort Polk
    JBLM
    Thailand
    Washington
    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Green Beret
    RTA
    Royal Thai Army

