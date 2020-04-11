B-roll of Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base going though self-aid/buddy care, or SABC, training during Bushwhacker 20-07.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 18:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772039
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-FZ485-537
|Filename:
|DOD_108052391
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-roll of Self Aid/Buddy Care during Bushwhacker 20-07, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
