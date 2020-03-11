B-roll of Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base donning mission oriented protective posture gear and running through chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive training scenarios during Bushwhacker 20-07.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 18:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772034
|VIRIN:
|201103-F-FZ485-599
|Filename:
|DOD_108052385
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-roll of CBRNE training during Bushwhacker 20-07, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT