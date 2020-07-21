Dr. Rachel Matson of the U.S. Naval Observatory's Celestial Reference Frames Department gives a brief explanation of the technique of Speckle Interferometry to measure double star systems.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 16:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|772027
|VIRIN:
|200721-N-JA159-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108052370
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Speckle Interferometry at the U.S. Naval Observatory, by Geoffrey Chester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
