    Speckle Interferometry at the U.S. Naval Observatory

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Video by Geoffrey Chester 

    Naval Observatory

    Dr. Rachel Matson of the U.S. Naval Observatory's Celestial Reference Frames Department gives a brief explanation of the technique of Speckle Interferometry to measure double star systems.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 16:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 772027
    VIRIN: 200721-N-JA159-0001
    Filename: DOD_108052370
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    stars
    computers
    telescopes
    us naval observatory
    double stars

