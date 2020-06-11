Episode 1: The Museum of “Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum” takes audiences inside for a tour of displays and exhibitions within its walls. The museum collects, researches, preserves, interprets and presents the United States Air Force, along with predecessor organizations, Enlisted Corps history, heritage, and traditions to develop Airmen today for tomorrow. The Airman Heritage Museum is more than just a building that contains objects frozen in time. It includes a portion of the history and heritage that helped create the organization we identify as the United States Air Force. We have produced ‘Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum’, consisting of six episodes, to focus on its legacy.
