Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Episode 1; The Museum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTOINIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Episode 1: The Museum of “Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum” takes audiences inside for a tour of displays and exhibitions within its walls. The museum collects, researches, preserves, interprets and presents the United States Air Force, along with predecessor organizations, Enlisted Corps history, heritage, and traditions to develop Airmen today for tomorrow. The Airman Heritage Museum is more than just a building that contains objects frozen in time. It includes a portion of the history and heritage that helped create the organization we identify as the United States Air Force. We have produced ‘Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum’, consisting of six episodes, to focus on its legacy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 16:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 772023
    VIRIN: 201106-F-GY993-372
    Filename: DOD_108052314
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTOINIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Episode 1; The Museum, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    museummondays
    #Awoken Memoirs #MUSEUMMONDAYS #heritage #USAF #

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT