Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Nov. 6, 2020 at a food bank in Kearny, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|11.06.2020
|11.06.2020 15:14
|B-Roll
|772016
|201106-Z-RC891-028
|DOD_108052223
|00:03:21
|KEARNY, AZ, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard supports local food bank, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
