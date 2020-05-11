Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sarah Keys: A First Army Trailblazer

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. Aaron Berogan 

    First Army

    On this Veteran's Day, November 11th, 2020, we at First Army commemorate one of our own veterans who served this country, and not just in uniform.

    In 1952, while on a bus trip home, PFC Sarah Keys was woken in Roanoke Rapids by the bus driver and told to move to the back of the bus. Keys refused and was hauled off to jail. Since she was in her Army dress uniform Key's refused to get it dirty and stood for thirteen hours in the cell. In the morning she was fined and released.

    Once she returned home Keys filed a case with the Interstate Commerce Commission. The commission ruled against Keys.

    She filed an appeal, and later that year received a phone call. Her case had won. The Commission ruled that neither interstate buses nor trains could assign seating based on the color of a passenger’s skin.

    Two weeks later Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama bus, a move that changed the rules for local busses as well.

    This year, as we’ve watched our nation struggle with our painful legacy of racism and prejudice, as we’ve seen hurt and anger surface in every corner of our land, we at First Army find ourselves grateful for a legacy and Soldier like PFC Keyes.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772014
    VIRIN: 201105-A-GI418-001
    Filename: DOD_108052212
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Hometown: GREENVILLE, SC, US
    Hometown: ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC, US
    Hometown: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, NC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Service Member
    Honor
    Veteran's Day
    Civil Rights
    Civil Rights Movement
    Veterans
    First Army
    Civil Rights Movement United States
    Honor and Courage
    Veteran's Day 2020
    Sarah K Evans
    Sarah Keys Evans
    PFC Sarah Keys
    Civil Rights Pioneer

