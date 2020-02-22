Finding Home B-Roll Stringer

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Incredible bonds are developed between a Military Working Dog handler and their K-9s throughout their Air Force careers. Follow along with Sgt. Boozel and his K-9, D.C. as they prepare for D.C.’s retirement and new adventures. (Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)