    Finding Home B-Roll Stringer

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Incredible bonds are developed between a Military Working Dog handler and their K-9s throughout their Air Force careers. Follow along with Sgt. Boozel and his K-9, D.C. as they prepare for D.C.’s retirement and new adventures. (Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772003
    VIRIN: 200222-F-BQ566-1002
    Filename: DOD_108052057
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Finding Home B-Roll Stringer, by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    Military Working Dog
    K-9
    56th Security Forces Squadron
    Air Education Training Command
    Defender

