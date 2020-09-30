Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    389th Fighter Squadron Aerial B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    B-Roll aerial package of the 389th FS F-15E Strike Eagle out of Mountain Home AFB, Idaho

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771999
    VIRIN: 200930-F-EN152-0001
    Filename: DOD_108052004
    Length: 00:07:12
    Location: US

    TAGS

    aerial
    389th Fighter Squadron
    pilot
    fighter
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    aircraft
    flight
    weapons officer
    Mountain Home Air Force Base Idaho

