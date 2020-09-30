B-Roll aerial package of the 389th FS F-15E Strike Eagle out of Mountain Home AFB, Idaho
|09.30.2020
|11.06.2020 14:47
|B-Roll
|771999
|200930-F-EN152-0001
|DOD_108052004
|00:07:12
|US
|5
|5
|0
This work, 389th Fighter Squadron Aerial B-Roll, by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
