    National Native American Veterans Memorial on National Mall set to open Veterans Day

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anita Chebahtah  

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    The National Museum of the American Indian is slated to open the National Native American Veterans Memorial, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. For more information on the National Museum of the American Indian or the National Native American Veterans Memorial, https://americanindian.si.edu/visit/washington/nnavm.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 13:06
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 771998
    VIRIN: 201105-N-ZA692-0001
    Filename: DOD_108052003
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Native American Veterans Memorial on National Mall set to open Veterans Day, by PO2 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Memorial
    Veterans Day
    Native American
    Smithsonian
    American Indian
    National Museum of the American Indian
    Indigenous
    Harvey Pratt
    National Native American Veterans Memorial

