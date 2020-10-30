The National Guard will broaden its support to all of Indiana's 534 long-term care facilities during the next three weeks. In total, 1,350 National Guardsmen will be working in the facilities seven days per week through the end of December.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771989
|VIRIN:
|201030-A-JI584-549
|Filename:
|DOD_108051917
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Indiana National Guard helps long-term care facilities fight COVID-19, by SPC Jules Iradukunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT