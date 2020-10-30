Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard helps long-term care facilities fight COVID-19

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Video by Spc. Jules Iradukunda 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    The National Guard will broaden its support to all of Indiana's 534 long-term care facilities during the next three weeks. In total, 1,350 National Guardsmen will be working in the facilities seven days per week through the end of December.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771989
    VIRIN: 201030-A-JI584-549
    Filename: DOD_108051917
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 

    This work, Indiana National Guard helps long-term care facilities fight COVID-19, by SPC Jules Iradukunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indiana National Guard
    The Adjutant General
    TAG
    Camp Atterbury
    CAIN
    Long-Term Care Facility

