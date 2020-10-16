Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Becoming a Marine Musician

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Sammet 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Gunnery Sergeant Justin Hauser, the 4th Marine Corps District Music Placement Director, discusses the individual characteristics he seeks in applicants for the Marines Musician Enlistment Option Program (MEOP) in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, Oct. 16, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Sgt. Ryan Sammet)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 14:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771987
    VIRIN: 201016-M-KW118-142
    Filename: DOD_108051905
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Becoming a Marine Musician, by Sgt Ryan Sammet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Music
    Recruiting
    MCRC
    4th Marine Corps District
    4MCD
    MEOP USMC
    Marine Enlisted Option Program
    Instrumnets

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT