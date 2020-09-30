389th Fighter Squadron F-15 Step and Launch

Pilots from the 389th Fighter Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, brief members of the 2d Audiovisual Squadron prior to a flight on September 30th, 2020. The 2d Audiovisual Squadron accompanied the pilots to collect footage for an upcoming mission video for the 366th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force Caption by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)
|09.30.2020
|11.06.2020 12:51
|B-Roll
|771984
|200930-F-FU430-123
|DOD_108051895
|00:07:43
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|3
|3
|0
