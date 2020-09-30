Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    389th Fighter Squadron F-15 Step and Launch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Pilots from the 389th Fighter Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, brief members of the 2d Audiovisual Squadron prior to a flight on September 30th, 2020. The 2d Audiovisual Squadron accompanied the pilots to collect footage for an upcoming mission video for the 366th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force Caption by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771984
    VIRIN: 200930-F-FU430-123
    Filename: DOD_108051895
    Length: 00:07:43
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 389th Fighter Squadron F-15 Step and Launch, by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-15
    Flightline
    Mountain Home
    Public Affairs
    Crew Chiefs
    Pilots
    Idaho
    2d Audiovisual Squadron
    2AVS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT