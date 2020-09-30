389th Fighter Squadron F-15 Step and Launch

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pilots from the 389th Fighter Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, brief members of the 2d Audiovisual Squadron prior to a flight on September 30th, 2020. The 2d Audiovisual Squadron accompanied the pilots to collect footage for an upcoming mission video for the 366th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force Caption by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley)