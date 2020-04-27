Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Elizabeth

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua DuFrane 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    200427-N-YU716-1001
    Elizabeth Bailey, a prior Navy pilot, shares her story on how her military training prepared her as a civilian charge nurse and how her expertise as a leader in the military carried over into being a leader on the hospital floor during this pandemic.
    (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Joshua David DuFrane/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 12:17
    Leader
    Navy Pilot
    Covid
    Elizabeth Bailey

