200427-N-YU716-1001

Elizabeth Bailey, a prior Navy pilot, shares her story on how her military training prepared her as a civilian charge nurse and how her expertise as a leader in the military carried over into being a leader on the hospital floor during this pandemic.

(U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Joshua David DuFrane/Released)