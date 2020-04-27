200427-N-YU716-1001
Elizabeth Bailey, a prior Navy pilot, shares her story on how her military training prepared her as a civilian charge nurse and how her expertise as a leader in the military carried over into being a leader on the hospital floor during this pandemic.
(U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Joshua David DuFrane/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 12:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|771980
|VIRIN:
|200427-N-YU716-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108051860
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Elizabeth, by PO3 Joshua DuFrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT