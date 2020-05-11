Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy All Hands: Veterans Day

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Veterans Day brings about a great sense of pride in our country, a day when we are especially thankful for the service and sacrifice of those who chose, and those who continue to choose, to wear the cloth of the nation.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771978
    VIRIN: 201105-N-WO545-001
    Filename: DOD_108051849
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Veteran's Day
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Sailor

