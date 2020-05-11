Veterans Day brings about a great sense of pride in our country, a day when we are especially thankful for the service and sacrifice of those who chose, and those who continue to choose, to wear the cloth of the nation.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 11:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|771978
|VIRIN:
|201105-N-WO545-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108051849
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy All Hands: Veterans Day, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
