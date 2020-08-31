Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ski

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua DuFrane 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    201106-N-YU716-1001 Z. W. "Ski" Kowalewski, a WWII retired Navy veteran, shares his experiences as a gunner during the war in the Pacific Ocean, and later his advancement as an officer and becoming a pilot for the Navy. (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Joshua DuFrane/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771977
    VIRIN: 201106-N-YU716-1001
    Filename: DOD_108051826
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Ski
    WWII
    Navy Pilot
    Z. W. Kowaleski

