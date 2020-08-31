video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201106-N-YU716-1001 Z. W. "Ski" Kowalewski, a WWII retired Navy veteran, shares his experiences as a gunner during the war in the Pacific Ocean, and later his advancement as an officer and becoming a pilot for the Navy. (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Joshua DuFrane/Released)