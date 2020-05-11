Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG continues to surge capacity at local food banks

    THREE POINTS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Nov. 5, 2020 at a food bank in Three Points, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 11:04
