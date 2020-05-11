Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Nov. 5, 2020 at a food bank in Three Points, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|11.05.2020
|11.06.2020 11:04
|B-Roll
|771973
|201105-A-UN281-385
|7
|DOD_108051770
|00:03:07
|THREE POINTS, AZ, US
|1
|1
|0
This work, AZNG continues to surge capacity at local food banks, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
