B-25 Sunrise Timelapse

Timelapse video from the historic B-25 static display outside Goodfellow's South (Jacobson) gate at sunrise!
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 10:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771969
|VIRIN:
|201103-F-ED401-024
|Filename:
|DOD_108051761
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT