    437th Airlift Wing participates in Guardian Shield

    SC, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jill Neufeld 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    The 437th Airlift Wing teamed up with the 621st Contingency Response Squadron and the Combat Aviation Brigade to conduct Joint Operations during Guardian Shield.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 09:28
    Location: SC, US

    C17
    Pilot
    437th Airlift Wing
    C17 Globemaster
    Joint Operations
    621CRW
    628ABWPA
    437AW
    Guardian Shield

