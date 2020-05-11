When was the last time you took a pause?
When there was something that provoked your reaction, did you respond right away? Did you react?
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 09:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|771962
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-RN139-495
|Filename:
|DOD_108051621
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Power of Pause, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT