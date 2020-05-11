Lt. Col Jessica Guarini, commander of the 621st Contingency Response Squadron, talks about her role in Guardian Shield.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 09:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|771961
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-OC236-560
|Filename:
|DOD_108051580
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Interview with Lt. Col. Guarini for Guardian Shield, by SrA Jill Neufeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT