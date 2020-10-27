U.S. Army Reserve Engineers Help Build Resiliency

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771958" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 327th Vertical Engineer Construction Company from Onalaska, WI., build an outdoor patio for Chaplains assigned to the 1st Theater Sustainment Command in a Task Force Tornado initiative, October 27th 2020 on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The engineers built a 40-foot covered patio at the Chaplains current resiliency tent in support of Chaplain efforts to build up Soldier resiliency. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)