U.S. Army Reserve Engineers Help Build Resiliency

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 327th Vertical Engineer Construction Company from Onalaska, WI., build an outdoor patio for Chaplains assigned to the 1st Theater Sustainment Command in a Task Force Tornado initiative, October 27th 2020 on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The engineers built a 40-foot covered patio at the Chaplains current resiliency tent in support of Chaplain efforts to build up Soldier resiliency. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)
|10.27.2020
|11.06.2020 10:07
|Package
|771958
|201027-A-FS682-709
|DOD_108051529
|00:01:33
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|ONALASKA, WI, US
