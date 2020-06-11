November 11th is known as both Veterans Day, and Armistice Day. Here is a quick look at the history behind those days, and how November 11th became so significant in U.S. military history.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 06:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|771951
|VIRIN:
|201106-F-GK113-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108051500
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, History of Veterans Day and Armistice Day, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT