Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Col. Chip Rankin Task Force Bayonet Commander gives Veterans Day Speech

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    10.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Lt. Col. Chip Rankin, Task Force Bayonet Commander, gives his Veterans Day Speech, Djibouti, Africa, Oct. 21, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 02:38
    Category:
    Video ID: 771943
    VIRIN: 201024-Z-IT440-1001
    Filename: DOD_108051407
    Length: 00:07:53
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Chip Rankin Task Force Bayonet Commander gives Veterans Day Speech, by SGT Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Bayonet Veterans Day 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT