    1AD Torch Week Wreath Laying Ceremony 2020

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell 

    1st Armored Division

    Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Williams, Senior Enlisted Leader, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, paid tribute to the valiant Soldiers of the 1AD who gave their all during OPERATION TORCH in World War II with a wreath-laying ceremony at Fort Bliss National Cemetery Nov. 5. The courage, selfless service, and sacrifice of so many has helped "Old Ironsides" earn the title of America's Tank Division, and for that, the 1AD is eternally grateful. 2020 marks the 80th anniversary of 1AD's activation and the division committed itself to marking its annual Torch Week with education and inspiration revolving around OPERATION TORCH, a shift from previous years' celebrations. (US Army video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 23:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771940
    VIRIN: 201105-A-AP391-331
    Filename: DOD_108051354
    Length: 00:07:45
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD Torch Week Wreath Laying Ceremony 2020, by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    1AD
    Old Ironsides
    1st Armored Division
    Fort Bliss National Cemetery
    OPERATION TORCH
    Torch Week
    America's Tank Division
    MG Sean C. Bernabe
    CSM Michael C. Williams
    HonorTheLegacy
    1AD80

