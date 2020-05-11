1AD Torch Week Wreath Laying Ceremony 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Williams, Senior Enlisted Leader, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, paid tribute to the valiant Soldiers of the 1AD who gave their all during OPERATION TORCH in World War II with a wreath-laying ceremony at Fort Bliss National Cemetery Nov. 5. The courage, selfless service, and sacrifice of so many has helped "Old Ironsides" earn the title of America's Tank Division, and for that, the 1AD is eternally grateful. 2020 marks the 80th anniversary of 1AD's activation and the division committed itself to marking its annual Torch Week with education and inspiration revolving around OPERATION TORCH, a shift from previous years' celebrations. (US Army video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)