    Naval Station Great Lakes CO Gives Veteran's Day Remarks

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Nov. 5, 2020) Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes' commanding officer, from Phoenix, Arizona, gives his remarks in honor of Veteran's Day 2020. (U.S. Navy video by John Sheppard)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 17:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 771909
    VIRIN: 201105-N-CC785-1001
    Filename: DOD_108051044
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Great Lakes CO Gives Veteran's Day Remarks, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

