    DON IT East Coast Conference Town Hall

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer (DON CIO)

    Usually held in the fleet concentration of Norfolk, Virginia, the Department of the Navy IT East Coast Conference was held Nov. 4 & 5 via Microsoft CVR Teams due to pandemic requirements. The change in format, however, did not dampen the enthusiasm of presenters or participants. The online event hosted about 1,200 virtual attendees and proved an effective venue for DON IT leadership and subject matter experts to share the status of IT initiatives across the department and the ongoing transformational efforts to advance the DON Information Superiority Vision.

    One of the highlights of the conference was the Town Hall which featured DON CIO Aaron Weis, together with the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare and DON Deputy CIO (Navy) Vice Adm. Jeffrey E. Trussler, and Deputy Commandant Information and DON Deputy CIO (Marine Corps) Lt. Gen. Loretta Reynolds, and special guest, Deputy DoD CIO John Sherman.

    Video production by DON CIO.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 16:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    TAGS

    cybersecurity
    DON CIO
    John Sherman
    LtGen Lori Reynolds
    Vice Adm. Jeff Trussler

