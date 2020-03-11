The 3rd Infantry Division Band performs a revamped, rock-like version of the division's "Dogface Soldier" song. The division band created this rendition of the "Dogface Soldier" song for the division's 103rd birthday on Nov. 21, 2020.
The 3rd Infantry Division was activated at Camp Greene, North Carolina, on November 21, 1917. During World War I, as a member of the American Expeditionary Force to Europe the Division earned its name as the "Rock of the Marne," when surrounding units retreated, the 3rd Infantry Division remained.
Headquartered at Fort Stewart, Georgia, the 3rd Infantry Division has a rich and storied history. Fifty-six Dog Face Soldiers have been awarded the Medal of Honor, the most of any division in the United States Army. The division fought during two world wars, the Korean War and the War on Terrorism. Even to this day current brigades of 3rd ID, the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and 2nd Armored Brigade Company Team, have recently deployed to Europe to deter to aggression against our NATO partners and allies. The 1st Brigade Combat Team is currently in South Korea on a nine-month rotation to support the United States’ commitment to southeast Asia partners and allies.
(U.S. Army Video by 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 19:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|771893
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-FK524-002
|PIN:
|987651
|Filename:
|DOD_108050877
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dogface Soldier Song Music Video, by PV1 Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT