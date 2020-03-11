Dogface Soldier Song Music Video (TV)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3rd Infantry Division Band performs a revamped, rock-like version of the division's "Dogface Soldier" song. The division band created this rendition of the "Dogface Soldier" song for the division's 103rd birthday on Nov. 21, 2020.



The 3rd Infantry Division was activated at Camp Greene, North Carolina, on November 21, 1917. During World War I, as a member of the American Expeditionary Force to Europe the Division earned its name as the "Rock of the Marne," when surrounding units retreated, the 3rd Infantry Division remained.



Headquartered at Fort Stewart, Georgia, the 3rd Infantry Division has a rich and storied history. Fifty-six Dog Face Soldiers have been awarded the Medal of Honor, the most of any division in the United States Army. The division fought during two world wars, the Korean War and the War on Terrorism. Even to this day current brigades of 3rd ID, the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and 2nd Armored Brigade Company Team, have recently deployed to Europe to deter to aggression against our NATO partners and allies. The 1st Brigade Combat Team is currently in South Korea on a nine-month rotation to support the United States’ commitment to southeast Asia partners and allies.

(U.S. Army Video by 50th Public Affairs Detachment)