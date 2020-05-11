Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army chaplain shares experiences during 2020 Fort McCoy Veterans Day Prayer Lunch, Part 1

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This short video highlights Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Vicente V. Cepeda Jr., deputy chaplain for the 88th Readiness Division, giving a his presentation Nov. 5, 2020, at the featured guest speaker for the 2020 Veterans Day Prayer Luncheon at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. A small group of people participated in the socially distanced event honoring America's military veterans. The program was organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771891
    VIRIN: 201105-A-OK556-194
    Filename: DOD_108050872
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: GUAM, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army chaplain shares experiences during 2020 Fort McCoy Veterans Day Prayer Lunch, Part 1, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

