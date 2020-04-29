445th Key Spouse Introduction Video

Key Spouse Program introduction video by 445th Airlift Wing Key Spouse Mentor, Mrs. Stephanie Smith, introducing herself to the wing and what the program does and can do for the Reserve Citizen Airmen families.
Music
Song: Rising From the Dust
Album: Wax007 Glow
Artist: Alexander (Xandy) Barry (Laurel Street) [ASCAP],Wally Gagel [ASCAP]
From: Universal Production Music | www.universalproductionmusic.com | Killer Tracks | www.killertracks.com | sales@killertracks.com | 800.454.5537
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 14:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|771879
|VIRIN:
|200429-F-PK188-048
|Filename:
|DOD_108050719
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT