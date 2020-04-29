Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    445th Key Spouse Introduction Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darrell Sydnor 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Key Spouse Program introduction video by 445th Airlift Wing Key Spouse Mentor, Mrs. Stephanie Smith, introducing herself to the wing and what the program does and can do for the Reserve Citizen Airmen families.

    Music
    Song: Rising From the Dust
    Album: Wax007 Glow
    Artist: Alexander (Xandy) Barry (Laurel Street) [ASCAP],Wally Gagel [ASCAP]
    From: Universal Production Music | www.universalproductionmusic.com | Killer Tracks | www.killertracks.com | sales@killertracks.com | 800.454.5537

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 14:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 771879
    VIRIN: 200429-F-PK188-048
    Filename: DOD_108050719
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Key Spouse Program
    AFRC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    445th Airlift Wing
    445 AW
    Air Force Key Spouse Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT