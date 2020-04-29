445th Key Spouse Introduction Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771879" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Key Spouse Program introduction video by 445th Airlift Wing Key Spouse Mentor, Mrs. Stephanie Smith, introducing herself to the wing and what the program does and can do for the Reserve Citizen Airmen families.



Music

Song: Rising From the Dust

Album: Wax007 Glow

Artist: Alexander (Xandy) Barry (Laurel Street) [ASCAP],Wally Gagel [ASCAP]

From: Universal Production Music | www.universalproductionmusic.com | Killer Tracks | www.killertracks.com | sales@killertracks.com | 800.454.5537