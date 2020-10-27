USS New Mexico Virtual Tour

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfred Coffield 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779) conduct a virtual tour of the boat as part of Santa Fe Virtual Navy Week. The Navy Week program has served as the Navy's principal outreach effort into areas of the nation without a significant Navy presence, with over 250 Navy Weeks held in 80 different U.S. cities. The program is designed to share with Americans how their Navy is deployed around the world and around the clock, and why a strong Navy is vital to protecting the American way of life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 13:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771876
    VIRIN: 201027-N-ON977-1001
    Filename: DOD_108050699
    Length: 00:08:54
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    TAGS

    Tour
    Navy Week
    Santa Fe
    Submarine
    NAVCO
    USS New Mexico
    COMSUBLANT

