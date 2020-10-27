Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779) conduct a virtual tour of the boat as part of Santa Fe Virtual Navy Week. The Navy Week program has served as the Navy's principal outreach effort into areas of the nation without a significant Navy presence, with over 250 Navy Weeks held in 80 different U.S. cities. The program is designed to share with Americans how their Navy is deployed around the world and around the clock, and why a strong Navy is vital to protecting the American way of life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 13:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771876
|VIRIN:
|201027-N-ON977-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108050699
|Length:
|00:08:54
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
This work, USS New Mexico Virtual Tour, by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
