Ohio National Guard members play role in conservation of training facility (WITH LOWER THIRDS)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771875" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ohio Guard members help facilitate and participate in a controlled deer hunt October 10, 2020, at Camp James A. Garfield in Ravenna, Ohio. This particular hunt was a women's 50/50 hunt which requires the primary applicant to be a woman. The event was created as an effort to get more women involved in the outdoors and hunting. Together, the Ohio National Guard, Camp James A. Garfield environmental office and the Ohio Division of Wildlife work to facilitate controlled deer hunts as a conservation effort to preserve the training facility's natural resources.