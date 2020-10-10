Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard members play role in conservation of training facility (WITH LOWER THIRDS)

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Ohio Guard members help facilitate and participate in a controlled deer hunt October 10, 2020, at Camp James A. Garfield in Ravenna, Ohio. This particular hunt was a women's 50/50 hunt which requires the primary applicant to be a woman. The event was created as an effort to get more women involved in the outdoors and hunting. Together, the Ohio National Guard, Camp James A. Garfield environmental office and the Ohio Division of Wildlife work to facilitate controlled deer hunts as a conservation effort to preserve the training facility's natural resources.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 14:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771875
    VIRIN: 201010-Z-VV669-001
    Filename: DOD_108050691
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US 

    This work, Ohio National Guard members play role in conservation of training facility (WITH LOWER THIRDS), by SGT Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Ohio Army National Guard
    Women in the Military
    Conservation
    Hunt
    Ohio
    National Guard
    Ohio Air National Guard
    Camp James A. Garfield
    Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center

