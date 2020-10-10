Ohio Guard members help facilitate and participate in a controlled deer hunt October 10, 2020, at Camp James A. Garfield in Ravenna, Ohio. This particular hunt was a women's 50/50 hunt which requires the primary applicant to be a woman. The event was created as an effort to get more women involved in the outdoors and hunting. Together, the Ohio National Guard, Camp James A. Garfield environmental office and the Ohio Division of Wildlife work to facilitate controlled deer hunts as a conservation effort to preserve the training facility's natural resources.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 14:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771875
|VIRIN:
|201010-Z-VV669-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108050691
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|NEWTON FALLS, OH, US
This work, Ohio National Guard members play role in conservation of training facility (WITH LOWER THIRDS), by SGT Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
