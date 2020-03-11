Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter James rescues four people from sinking vessel off Costa Rica

    COSTA RICA

    11.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Cutter James rescues four people from the 35-foot fishing boat, the Rio Bravo III, that was found sinking approximately 65 miles off Costa Rica, Nov. 3, 2020. The James' crew transferred all four people from the sinking vessel to the Coast Guard cutter, where they were treated for injuries and later transferred to Costa Rican authorities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 12:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771868
    VIRIN: 201103-G-FY347-1001
    Filename: DOD_108050634
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter James rescues four people from sinking vessel off Costa Rica, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

