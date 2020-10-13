Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy; Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville; and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston hold a briefing with the news media at the Pentagon as part of the 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition, Oct. 13, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 12:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|771867
|Filename:
|DOD_108050633
|Length:
|00:29:47
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Top Army Officials Hold Briefing at Pentagon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT