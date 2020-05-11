Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commandant’s 245th Marine Corps Birthday Message

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erik Estrada 

    Communication Directorate             

    Commandant Gen. David H. Berger delivers his 245th Marine Corps birthday message with Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black. (U.S. Marine Corps video by SSgt Erik Estrada)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 11:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771859
    VIRIN: 201105-M-QQ799-979
    Filename: DOD_108050503
    Length: 00:08:01
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

