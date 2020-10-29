Ceremonial Excellence

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Each year, Marines of all ranks who are new to the Barracks participate in Ceremonial Drill School to learn and understand the unique drill here at “The Oldest Post.” Currently, noncommissioned officers at the Barracks are perfecting their drill in the NCO CDS course.