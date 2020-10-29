Ceremonial Excellence

Each year, Marines of all ranks who are new to the Barracks participate in Ceremonial Drill School to learn and understand the unique drill here at “The Oldest Post.” Currently, noncommissioned officers at the Barracks are perfecting their drill in the NCO CDS course.
|10.29.2020
|11.05.2020 11:02
|Video Productions
|771856
|201029-M-VI229-813
|DOD_108050464
|00:01:29
|US
|1
|1
|0
