    Ceremonial Excellence

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Lambert and Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Each year, Marines of all ranks who are new to the Barracks participate in Ceremonial Drill School to learn and understand the unique drill here at “The Oldest Post.” Currently, noncommissioned officers at the Barracks are perfecting their drill in the NCO CDS course.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 11:02
    VIRIN: 201029-M-VI229-813
    Length: 00:01:29
    Ceremonial Drill
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW

